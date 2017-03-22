NC schools pull controversial book from curriculum, ‘Jacob’s New Dress’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WFXB) – Charlotte-Mecklenberg schools are pulling a controversial book from its curriculum after a teacher raised concerns. ‘Jacob’s New Dress’ is book about a little boy who likes to wear girls clothing.

The book was to be part of an anti-bullying lesson for first graders during Child Abuse Prevention Month, but not everyone was on board.

A concerned teacher took the issue to a Charlotte-Mecklenberg school board meeting, and the concern made its way to lawmakers in Raleigh. The book was officially pulled Tuesday. Instead, students will read ‘Red: A Crayon’s Story,’ a book about a red crayon that sees itself as blue.