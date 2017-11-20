Death of a Madman

Notorious 1960s cult-leader Charles Manson has died at the age of 83.

One of the country’s most notorious criminals, Charles Manson, died Sunday at the age of eighty-three. Manson spent four decades in prison and died of natural causes. His own criminal career started at just nine years old. By the time he moved to California in the late sixties he had already spent more than half his life in jail. He preached on the streets of San Francisco, attracting a devoted group who dedicated their lives to his religious teaching. On August 8th 1969, four followers killed six people for Manson. In a trial that gripped a nation, a jury convicted all of them of murder. Manson spent the rest of his life life in prison.