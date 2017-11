Utah Parents Petition To Get High School’s Mascot Changed

Parents of students at Farmington High School in Utah are petitioning to change the school’s mascot for a hilarious reason. The school’s mascot is a “phoenix”. So…when the school began cheering for their team, the “phoenixes”, parents noticed the plural term too closely resembles the name of a male body part. What do you think?