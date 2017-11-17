Strengthening Gun Control

A new bipartisan bill sets out to make sure criminal histories of prohibited gun buyers are accurately reported to the FBI.

A new bipartisan bill in the senate is aimed to strengthens background checks by ensuring a person’s criminal history is uploaded to the FBI. The bill requires federal agencies and states to produce plans for submitting those records. It also penalizes ones that fail to report that information. The bill is Washington’s response to the Texas church shooting, after the gunman was able to purchase a weapon, despite a disqualifying criminal history. Republican John Cornyn of Texas introduced the bill Thursday; Democrat Chris Murphy of Connecticut is the bill’s other main sponsor. But despite bipartisan support, the measure’s prospects in the Senate are unclear and it may have trouble getting through the Republican-led House.