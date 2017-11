Americans Aren’t Using Enough Vacation Time

Many Americans will be traveling this Thanksgiving, but if you’re like most people, you may not be using all your time-off. According to an Expedia survey, more than 62% of Americans are vacation-deprived. The same study shows that Americans will not use over 462 million vacation days.

Research shows that vacation-deprived Americans are at an increased risk of health problems.