The Suspicious Signature

Roy Moore's attorney has hired a handwriting analyst to fight charges of sexual misconduct.

Alabama Senate Candidate Roy Moore’s campaign has hired a handwriting analyst to try to discredit one of his accusers. Moore’s lawyer says Moore never signed the fifth accuser’s yearbook as she claimed, and that should cast doubt on her entire story. Beverly Young Nelson says Moore attempted to sexually assault her four decades ago when she was sixteen and he was a thirty year-old deputy District Attorney. Young’s lawyer says they won’t hand it over unless the Senate holds hearings. On Wednesday a sixth accuser came forward, telling an Alabama news outlet Moore groped her in 1991 in his law offices. She was 28, and he was in his forties. Moore continues to deny all allegations.