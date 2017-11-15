Cam Newton Named NFC Offensive Player Of The Week

CHARLOTTE – Cam Newton ‘s mastery of Monday Night Football has earned him another NFC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

Newton won the award for the ninth time in his career and for the first time since 2015, when he tied Tom Brady for the most such honors in a single season with five. His nine Player of the Week honors are most in franchise history.

Newton won the award after improving to 5-1 as a starting quarterback on Monday Night Football by leading a 45-21 triumph over the Dolphins, in the process becoming the first player to throw for at least two touchdowns in each of his first six appearances. His passer rating in those games is 101.1 with 15 touchdown passes against just four interceptions.

Newton actually tossed four touchdown passes against Miami, throwing for 254 yards, and added 95 rushing yards – highlighted by a 69-yard jaunt. In the process, Newton became the fourth quarterback in NFL history to surpass 4,000 rushing yards and passed Dolphins legend Dan Marino for third all-time in total yards for a player’s first seven seasons. Newton now has 28,006 yards passing and rushing.