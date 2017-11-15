California Rampage

A northern Californian town is mourning following a deadly shooting.

Authorities in Tehama County in northern California say the gunman in yesterday morning’s shooting rampage was on a deadly mission following an ongoing dispute with one of his neighbors. That neighbor was among first victims when shots rang out just before 8 am local time at a home in the rural community about 130 miles north of Sacramento. The gunman then drove towards an elementary school, firing at random. Teachers heard the shots in the distance and immediately put that school on lock down, forcing gunman continue his rampage on the road. Nine people were seriously hurt before police shot him, ending the rampage about forty five minutes after it began. The death toll stands at five, including the shooter but authorities says that number could rise as the investigation continues.