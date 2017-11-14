Another Woman Steps Forward

Another woman has come forward against Roy Moore.

Republicans in Washington are trying to pressure controversial Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore to drop out ahead of next month’s special election after another woman has come forward, accusing him of sexual misconduct. Beverly Nelson says she was sixteen at the time and that Moore had even signed her yearbook. This now makes five women alleging inappropriate behavior. Moore still vehemently denies the accusations. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell now says Moore should step aside, and he’s not alone. Alabama’s Secretary of State says the state GOP could withdraw its support.