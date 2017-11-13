Panthers Honor Fallen Service Members With Initials On Helmets, Replica Helmets For Families

CHARLOTTE, NC — Panthers players wore the initials of a member of the military who died serving our country Monday night, and families accepted a replica helmet on the field.

Before walking onto the Bank of America field, Ashely Kundrat thinks, what would her husband say if he was here?

“He would probably just stay, ‘Go Panthers!’, and he would want us to have fun,” Kundrat cried.

William Kundrat was a Marine who died in a military plane crash in Mississippi four months ago. His two kids and wife accepted a helmet with his initials on it, a replica of the helmet Jonathan Stewart wore in the game.

Beside them, Dawn Seif stood. Her Husband Andrew Seif was a marine killed four years ago in a helicopter crash on the coast of Florida.

“It’s somber. It’s humbling that people of this magnitude show they care, but it’s about celebrating them because they wouldn’t want us to be sad,” said Seif.

The Panthers honored 21 fallen service members by wearing their initials during the game. Each family got a replica helmet and met the player who wore their initials.

“I’ll for sure look down to see those initials, and I know that will keep me going,” said Christian McCaffrey.

It’s a tradition the Panthers started three years ago with the organization called TAPS. Now, other teams are doing the same.

“When you see the families and children that are behind those strong men and women who go out there and serve, it’s an even stronger model to which we should all live our lives by,” said Kurt Coleman.

It’s a bright moment for families enduring loss.

“This is a horrible, horrible tragic event that’s happened but this is one of my son’s bucket lists. So, it is kind of like his dad has allowed us to do this,” said Kundrat. “So, it’s wonderful.”

If you want your family to be a part of this event next year, contact TAPS at 202-588-8277 or e-mail Jessica.harper@taps.org.