Finishing Overseas

President Trump is on the final stop of an extensive trip to Asia.

It’s been the longest international trip so far for President Trump. He has been touting the U.S. economy and American trade deals overseas and also tackling some thorny international issues, including a meeting with the controversial President of the Philippines- Rodrigo Duterte, often criticized for his strong-arm tactics going after his country’s drug dealers and users. President Trump also spent some brief time with Russian president Vladimir Putin, who denied meddling in last year’s presidential election. The President returns to Washington on Wednesday and he is promising some major announcements involving both North Korea and U.S. trade.