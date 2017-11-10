Moore Allegations

A Republican U.S. Senate candidate is facing some serious sexual misconduct allegations.

Judge Roy Moore has denied serious allegations from a number of women, but all of this could put a safe, reliable Republican senate seat in jeopardy. Roy Moore is under new pressure to step aside, just weeks before a special election. The Washington Post reports that four women have come forward, describing Moore’s conduct and propositions back when he was in his early thirties. The women ranged in age from 14 to 18 at the time. Moore called the Post story false and desperate. Most recent polls have given Moore a pretty good edge over his democratic opponent Doug Jones. If the allegations cost Moore the senate seat in a December 12th special election, it will put Republicans in Congress in a bind, needing every Senate vote they can muster to pass tax reform by the end of the year.