Horry County Police Offering Active Shooter Training
The Horry County Police Department wants business and churches to be prepared in case they face an active shooter situation.
The police department said it will offer active shooter training courses for companies and houses of worship.
Faith based organization leaders within Horry county are invited to attend on November 21st for the training session at Horry Georgetown Technical College’s Conway campus. The training is free and no registration is required. It will last around 2 1/2 hours.