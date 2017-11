Brother Shuckers To Host “Cocktails For A Claus” Event, How You Can Help

This holiday season, it’s important to remember to give back to those less fortunate. David Murphy, of Shoreline Realty and Brother Shuckers, stops by the studio to explain how you can help during their “Cocktails for a Claus” event.