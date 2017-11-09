Conference in China

The U.S. and Chinese Presidents meet face-to-face, discussing business, trade, and North Korea.

Aside from immigration, the U.S.’s relationship with China has long been one of President’s Trump’s top issues, both as a private citizen and as an elected public official. The two countries signed some new business agreements, worth more than 200 billion dollars. The deals affect the manufacturing and sales of a variety of products. North Korea has also been on the agenda during each stop. The President has singled out Russia and China as countries that need to do more to contain the Korean nuclear threat. China is country number three on the President’s tour of Asia. The next stop is Vietnam, where president trump is expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of an economic summit.