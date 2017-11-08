State Election Surprises

The Republicans suffered some big losses in a number of races during Tuesday's off-year elections.
Democrat Ralph Northam savored his victory as he kept the governor’s seat in Virginia in Democratic hands in a surprisingly lopsided win. Northam beat Republican Ed Gillespie, who had embraced some of President Trump’s policies, but, also kept him at arms length. Democrats also took a win in New Jersey’s Gubernatorial election and a host of other contests. A surprise result in the Old Dominion as Democrat Danica Roem beat one of Virginia’s longest-serving GOP members in its House of Delegates, becoming the first openly transgender person in the country to win a seat in a state legislature. The question now is what this may mean for next year’s midterm elections as well as the 202 presidential race.

