Trump Talks Asia

President Trump continues his 12-day Asia tour in South Korea.

President Trump’s first visit to Asia as Commander-in-Chief will now bring him to South Korea for a meeting with President Moon Jae-In. Air Force One left Japan early this morning. Today’s visit may be to the south, but it’s the north that will likely dominate discussions. South Korea’s president favors more engagement with Pyongyang, while President Trump has taken a frostier, hard-line stance. North Korea’s nuclear ambitions were also a major point of discussion with Japan’s prime minister. President Trump will visit China next but the following stop- in Vietnam- he’s expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit.