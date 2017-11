Eggs Up Grill To Host “Coffee With A Vet” Event Thursday, November 9th

All nine Eggs Up Grill locations on the Grand Strand are teaming up to help veterans this year. November 11 is Veteran’s Day, but you can give back this Thursday, November 9 by buying any coffee or tea. All proceeds are then being given to the MOAA. Danny of Eggs Up Grill stops by to tell Abbi about the event.