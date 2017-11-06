Slaughter in Sutherland Springs

At least 26 people were killed in Sunday's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.

A small Texas town is now on the map for all the wrong reasons. Gunfire rang out at a church in Sutherland Springs, about forty minutes southeast of San Antonio Sunday. More than two dozen people were killed when a gunman dressed in tactical gear stormed the church. A pregnant woman, some children and the pastor’s fourteen year old daughter are among the victims. The shooter is 26 year old Devin Patrick Kelley. He’s a former Air Force Serviceman dishonorably discharged in 2014. Kelley was confronted by an armed resident once he left the church. He was found dead in his car a short time later. It is unclear if he died by his own hand.