Astronomical

The Houston Astros beat the Dodgers 5-1 to become 2017 World Series Champions.

The Houston Astros are the 2017 World Series Champions. Astros fans watching the game from Minute Maid Park let it all out after the final call in game seven, 5-1 over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The series was a wild roller-coaster over seven games. It was a disappointing night for the Dodgers- a home field advantage just wasn’t enough for a win. Instead, the Astros are bringing home the franchise’s first championship. Many people in Houston are hoping the victory will help put the spotlight back on their city, which is still recovering from Hurricane Harvey.