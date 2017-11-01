Halloween Horror

A man in a rented pickup truck mowed down pedestrians and cyclists along a busy bike path near New York City's World Trade Center Tuesday.

At least eight people are dead and more than a dozen injured after a man drove his truck onto a busy bicycle path in New York City. Twenty-nine year-old Sayfullo Saipov was shot and wounded by police when he got exited the vehicle brandishing pellet guns. Officers reportedly found a note in the truck, saying the attack was carried out in the name of ISIS. Saipov came to the U.S. legally from Uzbekistan in 2010. Foreign officials say several Argentinians along with a Belgian national were among the people killed. The last incident of this kind -though it wasn’t a terror attack- in New York was in mid-May when a Navy veteran plowed into Times Square.