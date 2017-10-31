Russia Probe Arrests

Three people have now been charged in the ongoing probe looking into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and associate Rick Gates have both plead not guilty to multiple charges of money laundering and failures to register as foreign agents for their work in Ukraine. The charges m are serious but appear to be unrelated to last year’s presidential campaign. Former Trump campaign advisor George Papadopoulos has admitted to lying to the FBI over meetings he had in attempts to, among other things, arrange a meeting between candidate Trump and Russian president Vladimir Putin. But even if Papadopoulos didn’t do anything illegal in his discussions with Russians, he appears to have been coopering with investigators now for weeks. The president has long maintained that there has been no collusion.