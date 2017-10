Pet of the Week: Mavis

Meet our Pet of the Week! This is Mavis. This sweet pup is a one year old Boston Terrier-Boxer mix. Her bubbly personality would make you fall in love with her instantly! She’s an intelligent gal who is house trained and gets along with everyone and everything. Mavis will make the perfect addition to any family so for more information, contact the Horry County Animal Care Center​ at (843) 915-5172.