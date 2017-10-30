Changing the Contract

The head of Puerto Rico's power company said Sunday the agency will cancel its controversial contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings.

Puerto Rico has ended its controversial contract with a small Montana energy company, hired to re-build the island’s power grid. The U.S. territory’s power board gave Whitefish Energy a $300 million contract following Hurricane Maria last month. Maria decimated the island’s power grid, and some lawmakers are asking why this particular company was tapped to fix it. Whitefish is also only two years old, with just two full time workers. A spokesman for Puerto Rico’s power authority, which has had financial trouble since before the storm, said whitefish was partially picked because it did not ask for a down payment. Still, Congress wants to know more about the agreement.