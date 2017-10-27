Luke Kuechly Cleared To Play Sunday Against Tampa Bay

CHARLOTTE, NC – Linebacker Luke Kuechly is no longer in the concussion protocol and is expected to play when the Panthers face the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Kuechly entered the protocol after taking a hit around the neck area in the Week 6 loss to the Eagles and missed last week’s game at the Bears.

Kuechly did participate on a limited basis during the final practice before the Bears game and traveled with the team to Chicago but was ruled out on the injury report. This week, he participated fully in practice throughout and is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.