Document Dump

Thousands of documents relating to the 1963 assassination of president John F. Kennedy have been made public.

Documents from the National Archives released Thursday night likely won’t give exact answers on what happened November 22, 1963, but they do contain a trove of memos and government reports about the murder investigation, many written for other government officials. There’s yet to be any bombshell revelations, however there are small nuggets that will prove interesting to answer-seekers. More information is expected in the coming days, as the documents are combed over and analyzed. There are thousands more files that have been withheld, per recommendations from the FBI and the CIA. President Trump has ordered re-reviews of those portions, and is expected to release most of the remaining documents in the spring of next year.