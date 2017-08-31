Hardship from Harvey

Despite clear skies, Houston is still facing dangerous floods.

Harvey is now a tropical depression, still soaking east Texas after leaving the Houston area with a messy and dangerous clean-up. While floodwaters overall have begun to recede, in some areas they have continued to rise. To the east, communities like Port Arthur and Beaumont have been inundated with water. Northeast of Houston, another crisis is brewing following a report of explosions at a chemical plant in Crosby. It was expected to happen because chemicals there are no longer being refrigerated. Shelters are now housing more than thirty thousand people and the death roll from this storm has now surpassed thirty, and is expected to rise.