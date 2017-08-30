Clearing Skies

The weather forecast is finally improving for Houston, but thousands of residents may still be trapped in the flood-ravaged city.

The skies have cleared over Houston, taxes, and while the improving weather is a welcome relief, there is a tremendous amount of work ahead. The death toll is rising as rescue crews come across more victims of Harvey. Among the casualties, Houston police officer Steve Perez, who was trapped in his vehicle while responding to the storm.New mega shelters are opening around Houston to accommodate thousands and thousands of evacuees. President trump arrived in the region to visit Corpus Christi and then the state command center in Austin, promising extensive federal assistance. Harvey in the meantime, continues to move on toward Louisiana, where it will be a big rainmaker.