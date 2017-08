Cam Newton Shares Instagram Video After First Preseason Action

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Check out the music video Cam Newton shared on Instagram after playing in his first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Panthers conclude the preseason against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, August 31st.

The game can be seen on WCCB Charlotte, the official preseason partner of the Carolina Panthers.