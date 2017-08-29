Houston Underwater

Harvey has dropped nearly two feet of water on the flooded Houston area.

The worst may be yet to come in Houston as now tropical storm Harvey continues to dump rain on an area already experiencing record floods. The torrential rainfall is not letting up as Harvey moved back offshore into warm gulf waters and gained a bit of strength. The death toll is almost certain to rise as rescuers race to make their way to stranded residents. Harvey has been breaking one storm record after another, promising even more rain as the death toll rises and flood waters begin to top some homes here, many of which are uninsured.Now parts of Louisiana now facing flooding and evacuations as well, as Harvey continues along its maddeningly slow path. President Trump is preparing to head to the region today.