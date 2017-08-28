Flooded Forecast

Rescue efforts are underway as Hurricane Harvey continues to cause devastating flooding in Texas.

More rain in Houston today and this is going to be the reality for this part of Texas for the next few days yet as Harvey continues to dump record setting rainfall, floodwaters continue to rise and rescue crews are racing. A flotilla of government and volunteer rescue boats have been trying to meet the demand. shelters are quickly filling. Texas has mobilized the National Guard. The city of Dallas is about to open up a shelter that can accommodate five thousand people. Houston is bracing for more, with rain totals approaching perhaps fifty inches in some areas before slow-moving Harvey finally departs later in the week.