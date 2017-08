Pet of the Week: Franklin

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Franklin. This sweet boy is a 3-year old Terrier mix. He loves nothing more than to go outside and run or just relax by your side. Franklin is so loyal that the shelter believes he would make a wonderful service or therapeutic dog. He wants nothing more than to find his new home and forever family. For more information, contact the Horry County Animal Care Center​ at (843) 915-5172.