Florence, SC – Account Executive
Are you an energetic, educated professional in the field of media marketing/advertising?
WFXB-FOX TV is seeking a broadcasting sales superstar for a high income executive
level sales position. Your proven track record of marketing success and an existing client
base and you determine how much money you can make. You should be a creative
thinker, be organized, have the ability to multi-task and put together great sales
presentations. Proficiency in all Microsoft and Google applications are essential. The
applicant should also have excellent communication skills. WFXB FOX TV provides
great research tools like Scarborough, Stellar, and Ad Views that help you build
compelling presentations. If you are a great story teller then we want to talk to you. A
good driving record is essential. To apply please send your professional resume of
experience via e-mail to: wfxbcareers@wfxb.com
Mail your resume to:
WFXB FOX TV
Attention: Andy Locklair
181 East Evans Street
Suite 18-D
Florence, SC 29506
WFXB FOX TV is an EOE Employer
8-25- 17