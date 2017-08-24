Watch The Panthers Take On The Jaguars On WCCB, Charlotte’s CW
CHARLOTTE, NC — The Carolina Panthers are pounding through the preseason with tonight’s match-up against the Jacksonville Jaguars!
The game starts at 7:30pm following a LIVE Got Game special. Here is a quick channel guide for WCCB, Charlotte’s CW to make sure you’re tuned in for all the action:
Over the Air: Channel 18.1
Time Warner Cable: Channel 11, Channel 1212
DIRECTV: Channel 18
DISH Network: Channel 18
AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1018
Comporium: Channel 0111