NFL Preseason Football – Carolina Panthers @ Jacksonville Jaguars

The Panthers continue their preseason campaign Thursday night against Jacksonville. Catch the action fromÂ 7pm on WCCB, Charlotte’s CW following WCCB’s Got Game Prowling Through The Preseason special.

Here is a quick channel guide for WCCB, Charlotteâ€™s CW to make sure youâ€™re tuned in for all the action:

Over the Air: Channel 18.1

Time Warner Cable: Channel 11, Channel 1212

DIRECTV: Channel 18

DISH Network: Channel 18

AT&T U-Verse: Channel 1018

Comporium: Channel 0111