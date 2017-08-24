Harvey Preparations

Preparations are underway in southeast Texas ahead of what could be a major storm.

Tropical Depression Harvey is currently hundreds of miles from the U.S., but the storm is on the move and is expected to re-strengthen into a major tropical storm once again. Forecasters say there is potential for Harvey to become a hurricane by the time it makes landfall this weekend. The Galveston-Houston area is expected to get hit Friday or Saturday with more than a foot of rain. Barricades are being reinforced and new ones are being added that will hopefully be strong enough to sustain any high winds. Texas governor Greg Abbott has preemptively declared a state of disaster for more than two dozen counties on or near the coast.