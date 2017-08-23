Rallying Cry

President Trump took to the podium last night at a rally in Phoenix.

A fiery rally in Phoenix, Arizona as President Trump reiterated his many campaign promises, including the border wall. The President threatened to shut down the federal government if he cannot get a compromise on funding. Democrats were accused of putting American security at risk for not supporting the proposal. The President also took some shots at the media and again vowed to dismantle Obamacare. One of the bigger announcements of the night included trade with Canada and Mexico- President Trump said he doubts the U.S. can reach a deal to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.