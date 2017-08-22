Setting the Strategy

President Donald Trump presented his new strategy on the war in Afghanistan.

President Donald Trump laid out his plan for victory in the war in Afghanistan.The Commander-in-Chief addressed the nation and U.S. troops at an Army base in Virginia Monday night. Conditions on the ground will guide the strategy and timetable. He also called out Pakistan for sheltering extremist groups, while still accepting U.S. Aid. The president said his original instinct had been to pull out of Afghanistan, but says the withdrawal from Iraq has shown that doing so would give ISIS room to grow.