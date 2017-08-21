Expecting the Eclipse

People all over the country will be looking up at the sky today for a once in a lifetime experience.

Today’s the day. Close to thirteen million people live in the Great American eElipse’s “Path of totality.” But today, that number could nearly double- locals have been bracing for the influx of tourists. For those veteran eclipse chasers to the curious first timers, this view from the “Path of totality” is an experience unlike anything else or anywhere else. Even those not in the “Band of totality,” can still see some part of the great American eclipse in some way from almost every state in the U.S.