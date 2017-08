Pet of the Week: Harriet

Meet our Pet of the Week! This week we have Harriet. She’s a 3-month old grey and orange calico kitten. Harriet has a colorful soul filled with lots of love. She loves to play with her toys and go exploring. Harriet wants nothing more than to shower her forever parents with kisses. For more information, contact the Horry County Animal Care Center​ at (843) 915-5172.