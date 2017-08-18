Carolina AM Recipe: Susan’s Crab Cakes
Carolina AM Recipe: Susan's Crab Cakes
Classic style with a Lowcountry Flavor; Susan’s Crab Cakes
Yields 4 Servings
Ingredients For Crab Cakes:
1 Beaten Egg
1 Heaping Tablespoon Mayonnaise
1 Tablespoon Dry Mustard
Juice of One Lemon
3 Whole Club Crackers (Crushed to fine crumbs)
1 Teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce
Olive Oil For Frying
2 Ounces White Wine
Homemade Sauce:
1 Heaping Tablespoon Mayonnaise
1 Heaping Tablespoon Salsa
1 Tablespoon Capers
Directions:
Mix Mayo, Dry Mustard, Lemon, Crushed Crackers, and Worcestershire Sauce together.
Mix ingredients for sauce
Put Olive Oil in pan, cook for no more than 10 minutes on medium-high heat, or until brown, only flipping once.