Carolina AM Recipe: Susan’s Crab Cakes

Classic style with a Lowcountry Flavor; Susan’s Crab Cakes

Yields 4 Servings

Ingredients For Crab Cakes:

1 Beaten Egg

1 Heaping Tablespoon Mayonnaise

1 Tablespoon Dry Mustard

Juice of One Lemon

3 Whole Club Crackers (Crushed to fine crumbs)

1 Teaspoon Worcestershire Sauce

Olive Oil For Frying

2 Ounces White Wine

Homemade Sauce:

1 Heaping Tablespoon Mayonnaise

1 Heaping Tablespoon Salsa

1 Tablespoon Capers

Directions:

Mix Mayo, Dry Mustard, Lemon, Crushed Crackers, and Worcestershire Sauce together.

Mix ingredients for sauce

Put Olive Oil in pan, cook for no more than 10 minutes on medium-high heat, or until brown, only flipping once.