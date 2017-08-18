Barrage in Barcelona

More than a dozen people are dead and 100 injured in the latest ISIS terror attack, this time in Barcelona, Spain.

A van plowed into a busy area of Barcelona, Spain, yesterday killing more than a dozen people and injuring over one hundred. Bystanders say the van was deliberately swerving back and forth into the crowds. The Las Ramblas area is full of restaurants and shops, packed with locals and tourists. The driver fled on foot, but two other suspects were taken into custody. A few hours later, about an hour away in Cambrils, six people were also run over by a car. Spanish police ended up killing five people in connection with that attack., all had bomb belts. Officials are still investigating, and do suspect the two incidents are connected. ISIS has already claimed to be behind the Barcelona attack.