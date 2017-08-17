Monumental Debate

Cities and towns across the U.S. are either taking down Confederate statues, or debating whether removal is a good idea.

The chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia has sparked a nationwide debate over statues, plaques and memorials bearing the name of figures from the Confederate era. Residents stood by as crews removed statues of Robert E. Lee, Thomas ‘Stonewall’ Jackson and others in Baltimore. At Saint John’s Church in Brooklyn, New York, a long-standing plaque dedicated to General Lee was removed Wednesday. Other cities are holding council meetings to discuss monument removal, to mixed opinions. The main argument for removal is that they’re reminders of slavery. Others flat-out oppose the idea of removal.