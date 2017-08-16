You may be owed up to $900 if you received a robocall about a free cruise

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WFXB) – Anyone who has received a robocall from the Resort Marketing Group about getting a free cruise could be eligible to receive up to $900 as part of a class-action settlement.

According to the class-action lawsuit, the group made “pre-recorded telemarketing calls to landlines and cell phones offering free cruises with Carnival, Royal Caribbean, and Norwegian as promotions,” which violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

Many of those who received the call between July 2009 and March 2014 could be eligible for up to $300 per call, with a maximum of $900.

For more information about whether your phone number is on this list and how to make a claim, click here.

If the claim is accepted, consumers will be compensated for each call received, at a maximum of three calls.