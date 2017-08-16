Controversial Comments

President Trump's latest comments on Charlottesville have set off a new wave of protests.

Protesters are riled up again over President Donald Trump’s Monday remarks on Charlottesville. Large crowds gathered outside Trump Tower Tuesday to voice their anger with the Commander-in-Chief. Many were already upset he didn’t condemn white supremacy groups in the immediate aftermath of the deadly violence in Virginia. He did acknowledge them in his latest press conference, but critics believe he equated the actions of the white national groups with the people who were protesting them. Protesters accused the president of giving the supremacy groups a free pass.