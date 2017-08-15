Backing Off

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has shelved plans to launch missiles toward Guam, for now.

North Korea has decided against launching missiles at the U.S. Territory of Guam. The decision came on the anniversary of the Japanese surrender during World War II, a day some thought could coincide with a provocation. Instead Kim Jong Un has chosen to wait a little longer to see what the U.S. does.The white house maintained a hard line stance against the north’s repeated threats. The U.S. Military will still have annual exercises with South Korea next week, which North Korea may deem a threat. Guam appears to be out of immediate danger, but that does not rule out some other kind of provocation by North Korea’s leader.