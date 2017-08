Pet of the Week: Cadi

Meet our Pet of the Week! Cadi is a medium hair orange and white tabby who’s just 3 years old. She’s an adorable fluffball that loves nothing more than to cuddle with you and show you some love. She’s sweeter than an orange Creamsicle and she’s looking for her forever family! For more information on Cadi, contact the Horry County Animal Care Center​ at (843) 915-5172.