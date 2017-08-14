Charlottesville Chaos

Tension remains high in Virginia after racial clashes lead to the death of a woman and two state troopers.

Violence and bigotry in a Virginia college town led to three deaths and a community in shock. Thirty-two year old Heather Heyer died Saturday when a car ran into a crowd of counter-protesters. Plus, two state troopers monitoring Saturday’s mayhem were killed when their helicopter crashed. Dozens of others were injured in the clashes between white supremacist groups and those who came to protest against them. The Ohio man who was behind the wheel of the car that plowed into the crowd is charged with second-degree murder. Twenty year old James Fields is expected in court later on today to be arraigned.