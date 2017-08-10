Feuding Korea

The heated rhetoric between President Trump and North Korea is getting even hotter. A North Korean General and President Trump have traded spats on social media. Despite the president’s virtual feuding, the State Department says everyone in Washington is on the same page when it comes to the threat from Pyongyang. The South Korean military has also warned North Korea, promising a stern response to any military action. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is telling Americans to have “no concerns” about the North Korean threat.