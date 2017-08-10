Charlotte Hornets Announce 2017-18 Preseason Schedule

CHARLOTTE, NC â€“ The Charlotte Hornets announced their five-game 2017-18 preseason schedule Thursday, which is highlighted by home contests against the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks at Spectrum Center.

The Hornets will open preseason action on a two-game road trip against the Boston Celtics on Monday, Oct. 2, at TD Garden and against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday Oct. 4 at Little Caesarâ€™s Arena. Charlotte will then head out on the road again for its final road preseason contest against Southeast Division foe Miami on Monday, Oct. 9 at AmericanAirlines Arena.

The Hornets will round out the preseason by hosting two home preseason contests at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. The first home contest will occur on Wednesday, Oct. 11 vs. the Boston Celtics and the preseason slate will conclude with a home matchup on Friday, Oc.t 13 vs. the Dallas Mavericks.

Tickets for Hornets home preseason games will go on-sale at a future date. Swarm365 Memberships are currently available for the 2017-18 Hornets regular season. Swarm365 Memberships are about more than just attending basketball games, they are the attachment between the Hornets and the teamâ€™s fans. Member benefits include: access to member events, discounts on concessions and merchandise, invitations to exclusive player events and presale ability for other Spectrum Center events and concerts. Swarm365 Memberships start at only $12 per seat per game. Fans can experience the game, the passion and the atmosphere of Hornets basketball by calling 704-HORNETS (704-467-6387) or visiting hornets.com.